The Public Authority for Youth is organizing free technical courses for Kuwaitis at its centers in all governorates. The authority said in a press statement the technical courses include caricature drawing, recycling, various artworks, pulp molding, watercolor painting, and a ‘decoupage’ workshop, in addition to an album-making and ceramics courses.

The authority added that the aim of the craft courses is to invest the energies of young people and teach them new skills and crafts, and to encourage and motivate them to learn new hobbies, gain experience and develop skills and capabilities in several fields, reports a local Arabic daily.

The Youth Heritage Craft Center in the authority has called on Kuwaitis between the ages of 17 and 34 years to register through the Public Authority for Youth website.