The Kuwait University is in the process of providing psychologists in its various faculties to serve students and faculties’ affiliates, and develop an appropriate mechanism.

The sources indicated that the university’s general secretariat recently addressed the Deanship of Student Affairs to coordinate with the competent authorities to work on providing psychologists in the faculties, provided that the latter submit a report on the necessary procedures, perceptions and suggestions in this regard, reports a local Arabic daily.

The sources indicated that this step comes within the framework of cooperation between the various sectors of the university to provide the appropriate educational and psychological environment for students and university employees in general.