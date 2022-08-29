The President of the General Union of Students and Trainees of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training, Abdullah Al-Juwaisiri, has asked the Director of the Services Department, Mai Al-Majed, to approve the provision of new restaurants and cafés in the colleges and institutes of PAAAET before the start of the new term.

Al-Juwaisiri, in an official letter addressed to the Services Department, of which a local Arabic daily has obtained a copy, added these services are vital for the students, hoping that they will be approved and launched as soon as possible.

He also stated that the union has submitted a letter to the Deanship of Student Affairs to demand approval to repaint the buildings of the College of Basic Education for Girls on the Al-Ardiya campus.