The Public Prosecution has warned against the drug “Night Calm”, indicating that it is one of the trade names for the “Zopiclone”, substance listed in Schedule 4 of the Anti-Psychotropic Substances Law No. 48 of 1987 based on the decision of the Minister of Health.

The prosecution indicated that bringing this drug from abroad without a medical prescription certified by Kuwait is punishable by law, reports Al-Anba daily.

The Prosecution stressed that it is not permissible to hand over prescriptions for the drug to others to dispense them or bring them from abroad.

