The Public Prosecution has decided to refer the case of student fraud, in which 13 people are accused including officials, teachers and mediators of bribery and selling test papers, to the Criminal Court.

The sources said that the Public Prosecution Office is working to list the names of about 20,000 students in the eleventh and twelfth grades for the academic years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, in “WhatsApp” groups during which exam leaks were monitored, and it will send a memorandum of their names to the Ministry of Education to work on it, reports Al-Jarida daily quoting informed sources.

Those involved will be asked to retake their exams or cancel the academic year they passed after it was proven that they were involved in fraud.

The sources added that the Prosecution has decided not to involve the students, whose numbers exceed 20,000, in the accusation, and to simply assign their matter to the Ministry of Education to deal with it.