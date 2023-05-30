The Public Prosecution Office has issued arrest warrants against two candidates from the Fifth Constituency, “one of whom is a former deputy, on charges of buying votes.

A reliable source told Al-Qabas daily that the two parliamentary election contestants were involved with a main suspect, believed to be a Pakistani in this case, and explained that the Investigation Department of the Ministry of Interior contacted them and asked them to come and surrender themselves based on the summons issued by the Public Prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Public Prosecution has released three defendants in the same vote-buying case — a citizen and two expatriates — and decided to continue the detention of seven other defendants pending the hearing of the case.

The source said among the detainees is the Pakistani, the brother of one candidate and 5 others. In the meantime finer details of the case are being looked into to find out if there are more people involved in the vote-buying incident.