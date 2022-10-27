The Public Prosecution decided to detain an Islamic education teacher after accusing him of threatening sexual assault of 6 children in the Farwaniya and Khaitan regions.

A security source revealed to a local Arabic daily the General Department of Criminal Evidence has proven the effects on the clothes that resulted from the sexual assault by the accused on two children, noting that one of them was in the Farwaniya area and the other in Khaitan a few days ago.

The source said that the suspect was arrested by the detectives and confronted him, he confessed to his act and the victims recognized him, pointing out that there are other reports which show children were molested in similar manner and these reports are being investigated, and the children accompanied by their guardians are being summoned to identify the accused.