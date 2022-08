The Public Prosecution has issued a decision to detain 4 Kuwaiti suspects on charges of participating in ‘illegal gathering’ and inciting to violate laws and remaining put in their place after the authorities issued orders for them to leave.

The source indicated that the Public Prosecution has detained four Kuwaitis and has issued orders to arrest 17 bedoun and Kuwaitis for the same charges, as well as other felonies related to the incident.