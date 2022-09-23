Municipal Council member, Abdullah Al-Enezi, filed a proposal to add a new road with an entrance and exit on the Sixth Ring Road from Sulaibiya area, according to an Arab daily.

With reference to the Municipal Law 33 of 2016, and due to traffic congestion and the large number of accidents on this road, specifically at the intersection, which confuses commuters, Al-Enezi suggested to create a roundabout or intersection at the entrance and exit (main street); and add a new road at the entrance and exit of the Sixth Ring Road (Jassim Al-Kharafi Road) to the new roundabout referred to in the proposal until the traffic light.