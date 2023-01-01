The General Fire Force put forward a move to implement two projects for the construction, completion and maintenance of the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh and Hateen centers. According to a local daily, the project is part of its plan to develop and modernize the fire stations, as well as provide them with necessary manpower for better service to the public, in addition to the convenience of workers in the stations.

The announcement stated that the deadline for submitting offers for the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh Center will be Sunday, 22 January 2023 and the Hateen Center will be on Thursday, 19 January 2023.