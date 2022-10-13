The proposal submitted by the Director of the Department for Promoting Moderation in the Ministry of Endowments, the Islamic preacher, Dr. Abdullah Al-Shareka, that weddings be held from during afternoon until evening prayers, as in some Gulf countries, has sparked controversy and unwillingness to change the dates of events.

A local Arabic daily quoting sources, said it is well known that the people of Kuwait have their well-established customs and traditions in most of their affairs and community life, which they inherited from their ancestors and they have preserved them in light of life changes and the modern era with all its repercussions and are in no mood for changing them.