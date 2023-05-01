The Ministry of Education stated that the administrative sector has completed the procedures for promoting 40,000 male and female employees based on the seniority criteria, in accordance with the conditions specified by the Civil Service Commission, the most important of which is obtaining a ‘good’ efficiency rating as minimum and punctuality in attendance.

The education source told Al-Rai daily other promotions are expected early next July, as the administrative sector is working to limit the lists of those who are eligible since the number exceeds availability and pointed to the completion of the promotion of 4,000 employees by choice last March.

Meanwhile, the administrative sector in the Ministry denied refusing to hire engineers as teachers of physics, chemistry, computer and mechanics.

The source explained that appointments in the Ministry of Education are open to this date to this category of applicants, whether in the educational or administrative sector, stressing that the job needs of teachers are done according to the specialisations specified by the public education sector, while the administrative jobs are according to the nominations that come from the CSC.