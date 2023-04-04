The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in coordination with the Ministry of Interior plans to convert Kuwait into a transit station for for nationals of many countries wishing to perform Umrah and Hajj.

Informed sources told Al-Qabas daily that a meeting will be held after Ramadan to discuss the most prominent points of this project, which aims to receive one million pilgrims annually from several countries who will cross into Saudi Arabia via Kuwait.

The sources pointed out that several countries such as Iraq, Iran, Bosnia and Chechnya will be able to send their citizens cross from Kuwait into Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj and Umrah if this project is approved.

The sources indicated that this project will have a great economic impact on the country, and a mechanism will be approved for the passage of pilgrims only, or allowing them to enter the country and reside for a specified period provided they pay the visa fees.

The sources stated that the Ministry of Interior will determine, once the project is approved, the mechanism for the entry of Umrah performers and pilgrims.