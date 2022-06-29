As part of the strategy to enhance food security, Kuwait seeks to expand fish farming projects to reach food self-sufficiency as much as possible.

In this direction, informed sources confirmed that there are a number of development projects aimed at developing fish farming, including salmon and seabass, pointing out that the project is new in the development plan, reports a local Arabic daily.

The sources indicated that according to the project schedule, it is expected to be completed by the end of the fiscal 2027, that is, in about 5 years.

The sources pointed out that there is another project within the same framework of the ongoing projects in the development plan to build and operate a complex for the production of fish and shrimp using advanced technologies. The sources pointed out that these projects will be implemented by the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research in cooperation with the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR).