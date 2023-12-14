The National Office for Human Rights organized a special program to integrate people with special needs (mental disabilities) into the labor market through field work in a number of commercial stores for members of the “21 Center” for mental disabilities in cooperation with “360 Mall.”

Member of the Rights Committee for Persons with Needs, Ali Al-Thuwaini, told the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the program comes as part of the awareness campaign launched by the office for integration of people with mental disabilities into the labor market, which extends for three weeks, as the first week concluded today, and saw a big turnout of participants.

Al-Thuwaini added that this initiative aims to raise community awareness about the concept of integrating and involving people with disabilities in the local labor market, especially those who face difficulty in finding jobs.

He stressed that the committee defends the right to employ people with (mental) needs because of their capabilities that would enable them to engage in the field of production and skills development, pointing out the endeavor to create a society that is aware of the rights of this group by creating job opportunities for them and providing a suitable environment to develop their abilities and achieve their professional ambitions.