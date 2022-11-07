The Ministry of Social Affairs said the profit percentage related to lawsuits filed by or against the cooperative societies work during the current fiscal was 98 percent, stressing that this very high percentage refutes the allegations leveled against the ministry, while at the same time saying the profit margin for 2021 was 90 percent.

A local Arabic daily gave the following breakdown for of cases — 291 in the Capital governorate, 512 in Hawalli, 284 in Farwaniya, 94 cases in Mubarak Al-Kabeer, 254 in Jahra, and 210 in Al-Ahmadi.

The daily added, 213 cases filed against the ministry and 49 against the Union of Coop Societies were rejected, indicating that the most prominent of these cases are related to challenging the Ministry’s decisions to dissolve boards of directors, eviction from investors from coop branches, and rent facilities affiliated with the cooperatives, in addition to the financial dues of laborers such as salaries, end of service benefits and others.