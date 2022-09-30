The Profile of the 10 winners to the 3rd Constituency of the 17th legislativeterm 2022, are as follows:

Ahmad Al-Saadon: born in 1934, former National Assembly Speaker in 1985, 1992, 1996, and 2012. Also Deputy Speaker in 1975 and 1981. Worked as Assistant Undersecretary for the Post and Telephone Affairs until 1974. Founder of the Al-Nahda Sport and Kathma Sporting Club. In 1968 became Head of the Kuwaiti Football Association. Co-founder Member of Khaldiya Society Cooperation.

Mahalhal Al-Mudhaf: Born in 1971, Member of Parliament in 2020, Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, Board Member of the Industry Institute at the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training, Board Member of Kuwait Environment Protection Society, and Member of Kuwait Association for Protecting Public Funds.

Abdulkarim Al-Kanderi: Born in 1981 Doctorate in Law and International Trade, Lawyer and Professor at Kuwait University, Board Member of Kuwait Society of Lawyers.

Mohanad Al-Sayer: Born in 1981, Member of Parliament in 2020, Master degree in Law, Lawyer, and Member of Kuwait Lawyer Society.

Abdulaziz Al-Saqbei: Born in 1986, Member of Parliament in 2020, Bachelor degree in Architect Engineer in Kuwait University 2008, Master degree in Architect from US University of Cincinnati, Faculty Member inKuwait University.

Jenan Bushehri: Born in 1973, Bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering from Kuwait University, Master in Chemical Engineering, and Doctorate from Ain Shams University in Egypt, 2009 Municipal Council Former Member, Advisor in National Assembly, Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Housing Affairsin 2018.

Ammar Al-Ajmi: Born in 1962, Bachelor degree in Commercial Aviation, pilot in Kuwait Airways, and former Member of Parliament in 2012.

Hamad Al-Obaid: Born in 1982, Bachelor degree from Kuwait University, Master Degree in Islamic Economics from Cairo University.

Faris Al-Otaibi: Born in 1974, Bachelor in Business Administration, General Supervisor in KuwaitMunicipality, Former Member of Parliament in 2013-2020, Khaitan Cooperation Society Member.

Khalil Abul: Born in 1965, Doctorate in Program Engineering, Faculty Member of Kuwait University, former Member of Parliament in 2012-13.

Source: Kuna