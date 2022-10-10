Professor of Security Media, Public Relations and Traffic Awareness at Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences, Dr. Muhammad Al-Shammari, confirmed that traffic congestion is an eternal problem that worsens with time, unless radical solutions are developed and applied on the ground, especially with the country’s expansion in population and geography, pointing out that the application of The flexible fingerprint system and the activation of electronic services for government agencies contribute to solving 50 percent of the problem.

In a statement to a local Arabic daily, Al-Shammari talked about 11 proposed solutions to relieve bottlenecks and congestion from the reality of his work at the Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences, which are:

1 – An actual application of e-government and obligating all government agencies to activate their digital services, to reduce the number of auditors who must attend during official working hours to complete their transactions, and thus their attendance is dispensed with.

2 – Implementing the one-lane system for crowded two-lane streets in each direction and making it one lane, so that there are no lane closures and waiting at road entrances and exits, which saves time and effort for traffic personnel and benefit from them in other works and services.

3 – Lifting the immediate expulsion of drivers of vehicles penalty for carrying passengers who are not licensed to transport passengers.

4 – Removing agricultural islands or those in the middle, right or left of main or secondary roads and using them as new lanes for vehicles, especially in residential or commercial areas that are crowded throughout the day.

5 – Rearranging and dyeing the land lines and re-engineering the bumps in the main and secondary roads, because most of them are hidden.

6 – The traffic man applies the violation system immediately, so that the violator feels the value of the violation and the disruption he caused to himself and others because of the violation.

7 – Establishing transportation and special buses for workers in government agencies and departments, by creating parking lots for employees’ gatherings to park their cars there, after which they board buses that take them to their workplaces.

8 – Develop an educational plan and intensive campaigns without issuing fines in the beginning regarding the necessity not to stop on the yellow lines in case of severe congestion at the traffic lights, even if the signal is green, through the presence of traffic police at these intersections for long periods, and instructing drivers to stop before These lines when there is congestion or suffocation, and give the street an opportunity to return to calm naturally. Over time, the general culture for most drivers becomes not to stop on these lines.

9 – Changing the start date of work for the military to start at six in the morning, for schools at seven in the morning and universities at eight in the morning, and changing the official work of the ministries so that it is at nine in the morning, with all their services converted to electronic.

10 – Reconsidering the conditions for obtaining a driver’s license for expatriates, increasing the conditions for granting it, and linking it to the work permit that determines the profession and salary, in addition to linking it to residence.

11 – Re-working the mass transportation system for students with the development of the public transportation system through the societal culture of the importance of transportation and the use of public transportation.