Minister of Commerce and Industry, Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology Affairs, Mazen Al-Nahedh, chaired the meeting of the Supreme National Committee to discuss and strengthen the food, drug and water security system.

The Ministry stated that during the meeting the broad lines of the strategy for achieving food, water and drug security were discussed and approved, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The sources explained that the strategy included 21 basic pillars and 65 initiatives — 28 initiatives for food security, 16 initiatives for drug security and 13 initiatives for water security, in order to reach the strategic goal of strengthening the food, drug and water security system.

The sources indicated that the strategy seeks to enable the Kuwaiti population at all times to have physical, social and economic access to sufficient and safe food, medicine and drinking water that meets their living, health and economic needs.

The sources pointed out that the committee also completed a discussion of the methodology of the procedures to be followed to raise the efficiency of the flow of imported food commodities at the sea ports, as it coordinated with the relevant government agencies to develop their visions and proposals in this regard, as well as the expected challenges and ways to solve them in this aspect.