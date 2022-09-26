The Public Relations Officer at the National Union of Kuwait Students, UK Branch, Muhammad Al-Murajeeb, has called on the Investment Authority to buy residential buildings in UK cities, particularly in London and Manchester, where a majority of Kuwaiti students live and then to rent out apartments to Kuwaiti students studying in British universities, to solve the problem of the cost of living and housing.

Quoting Al-Murajeeb a local Arabic daily said through Kuwait’s investment in these real estates, the return will be rewarding, given the high cost of rents.