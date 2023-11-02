The Ministry of Interior has officially reported the capture of an escaped inmate, who managed to flee from a correctional facility while she was undergoing medical treatment at a hospital.

Upon receiving the report, the Ministry promptly launched an extensive search operation, leading to the arrest of the fugitive.

Investigations are currently underway to ascertain the specifics of the incident.

In response to this incident, Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, had issued orders for the immediate formation of an investigation committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the inmate’s escape.