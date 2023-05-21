Prison security men were able to thwart an attempt to smuggle narcotic substances into the facility by a citizen during his visit his brother who is serving time in a drug case.

According to Al-Anba daily the narcotic substances was hidden inside a sensitive places in his body.

The citizen who is in his thirties filled a request form to visit his brother and after approval, the prison security men asked him to go through the electronic gate for inspection, during which the man appeared confused and he was taken in for a body search and police found on him tightly wrapped a quantify of chemicals and two cigarettes filled with hashish.

The narcotic substances and the man has been referred to the Sulaibiya police station.