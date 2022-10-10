The Central Prison Administration, with the support of the Special Forces, launched a new campaign on wards inside the Central Prison which resulted in the confiscation of sharp tools (knives) which the inmates allegedly used during fights, along with a number of modern smartphones, chargers, and quantities of narcotics.

A local Arabic daily said the campaign was supervised by the Assistant Undersecretary for Private Security and Correctional Institutions Affairs, Major General Abdullah Saffah.

Legal measures have been taken against the suspects.