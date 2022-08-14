From 12 August, Priority Visa (PV) and Super Priority Visa (SPV) services will once again be

available for most new UK bound Study visa route applications. Unlike visitor visa applicants, there will be no caps on PV or SPV availability for new study visa applications at the current time.

Standard Student visas are currently taking an average of 3 weeks to process globally. However, August is the peak period for student visa applications, and we are already seeing increased demand in key student markets. UKVI is encouraging all applicants to apply as early as possible to avoid delays, particularly those applying for Student visas.

Students who have previously applied, and have had their biometrics taken at the visa

application centre will not be able to add the super priority or priority service to their existing applications. Students applying for a study visa on or after 12 August will have the option to use the priority service for their application. Furthermore, applicants who applied via the standard route can withdraw their existing application and re–apply with the priority service if they wish to.

Standard Visit visas are taking on average 7 weeks to process, but some applications may

take longer. UKVI also encourages applicants to submit early applications, or to utilise

available Priority services as may be appropriate and that any compassionate or high–profile cases are flagged appropriately through the normal channels.

Standard Family visas may continue to take up to 24 weeks. UKVI is working hard to return to the previous 12 week customer service standard and will update further in due course. All Priority services continue to remain suspended for new Family/Marriage applications.

Once again, we urge applicants for a visa to the UK to apply as soon as possible, ensuring

they include all relevant supporting documentation to assist in the application process