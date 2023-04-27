Minister of Social Affairs, Women’s and Childhood Affairs, affirmed that her office always welcomes visitors and employees and listen to them.

She stressed on the employees of the necessity of serving visitors, facilitating the completion of their transactions, giving them absolute priority, and wishing them continued success and excellence in work, reports Al-Jarida daily.

This came during her tour, of her ministry departments inside the Ministries Complex, where she inspected the progress of work, and saw the employees after returning from the Eid Al-Fitr vacation.