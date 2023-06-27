The project, called “Home Words”, which extends over five years, aims to “show the possibility of ending the homeless problem permanently,” according to the “Royal Foundation” charity owned by Prince William and his wife Kate, reports Al-Rai daily.

“It is a daunting task, but I believe that by working together it will be possible to ensure that homelessness is a rare and non-recurring issue,” King Charles’s eldest son said in a statement.

The program represents a landmark new project for the Prince of Wales, who previously launched the 2020 Earthshot Awards, established to reward new environmental projects, at a time when the scandal-plagued royal family seeks to prove its importance to British society.

The 41-year-old prince is scheduled to participate in launching the program in the six regions in which he will be active, starting with London.

The association’s statement stated that the project, for which the “Royal Foundation” will be responsible, depends on local partners, including individuals, institutions and companies, who will work together to provide a local plan based on “local needs and experience.”

One of the aims of the program is to make housing widely available, followed by the step of creating a model that can be adopted elsewhere in the UK and abroad as well.

The statement indicated that the United Kingdom has more than 300,000 people, half of whom are minors, who sleep on the streets and live in their cars or in hotels or other temporary accommodation.