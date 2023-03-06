A spokesman for Prince Harry said on Sunday that the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Megan, have been invited to attend the coronation ceremony of his father, King Charles, but had not yet confirmed whether they would attend.

The couple has made offensive comments about King Charles, Prince William, Harry’s elder brother, and other members of the royal family in recently published diaries, a Netflix documentary and a series of television interviews, overshadowing preparations for the May event, reports Al-Rai daily quoting Reuters.

These harsh criticisms of the royal family raised doubts about the invitation of Prince Harry, who stepped down from his royal duties in 2020, to attend the coronation ceremony, and whether he would attend if he was invited.

A spokesman for Prince Harry said: “I can confirm that the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office in connection with the coronation.”

“We will not now reveal the Duke and Duchess’ final decision regarding attendance at the ceremony,” he added.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.