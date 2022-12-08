Britain’s royal family will prepare for fresh criticism from Prince Harry and his wife Megan today, Thursday, with the start of a Netflix documentary series about the couple.

The trailers indicate that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down from their royal duties and moved to California two years ago, are directing more embarrassing criticisms of Harry’s father, King Charles, and his older brother, Prince William, reports a local Arabic daily quoting Reuters.

The first three out of six episodes will be released today. The monarchy witnessed its biggest crisis in decades in March of last year, as a result of an interview conducted by the famous American talk show host Oprah Winfrey with the couple, in which they accused the royal family of racism and abuse.

“When the stakes are this high, wouldn’t it make sense to hear the story from us?” Megan, 41, says in a clip released by Netflix. Harry, 38, says in a trailer, “Nobody knows the whole truth. We are the ones who know the whole truth.”

In another clip, he refers to people working for the royal family and informing journalists of news about family members, describing the matter as a “dirty game.”

Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace, where William’s office is located, commented ahead of the release of the documentary, which comes a week after a racial row involving William’s 83-year-old godmother led to her stepping down from her honorary role as assistant in the royal family.

Speculation about the documentary dominated British newspapers for a week, with the bulk of coverage largely targeting the couple, with them accused of making millions off their royal status while attacking their family.

“The trailer is an act of war,” the Sun newspaper said in its editorial. This couple is not only willing to bite the hand that fed them, they relish it, and take every opportunity to harm Harry’s once beloved father, brother and sister-in-law.

The Daily Mail’s style was equally scathing. “It is clear that the documentary will be a distorted parody,” its editorial said. It may be a truth for them, but it is certainly not a truth that millions of people in this country can accept.