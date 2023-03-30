Prince Harry accused the royal family of withholding information from him regarding wiretapping of his phone by British newspapers, in a statement he had published, the day before yesterday, as part of the lawsuit he filed against the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper.

For the second day in a row, the youngest son of King Charles participated in a session of the High Court in London, where hearings are being held in cases against the “Associated Newspaper” house (ANL), which several celebrities accuse of illegally collecting information about them, reports Al-Rai daily.

In his statement, signed on February 24, which was seen by Agence France-Presse, Harry discussed his strained relations with the media since the death of his mother, Diana.

He pointed out that the royal family deterred him from flirting with the press, because “that would have sparked a chain of unwanted events and reactions.”

He continued, “There is no doubt that the royal family was withholding information from me regarding the hacking of my phone, and it only became clear to me in recent years when I filed a lawsuit personally.”

Harry, who is on an exceptional visit to the United Kingdom, came surprisingly to London to participate in a hearing in which the house “ANL” is trying to drop lawsuits filed against it by the youngest son of King Charles, singer Elton John and actress Liz Hurley. (AFP)