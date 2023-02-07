In the phone market, many consumers consider that the “iPhone” models are the most value-conscious compared to many other types of phones, which makes the demand for their purchase from a wide segment of consumers continuous throughout the year, while others wait for the prices to come down so that they can purchase a high-performance device or an imitation

In recent days, the prices of “iPhone 14” phones in Kuwait recorded a very favorable opportunity for purchase, after they decreased by between 5 and 20 percent through the promotional offers of many companies and stores selling phones and accessories, which can be translated into a financial savings amounting to about 70 dinars for a device, reports Al-Anba daily.

Informed sources in the telecommunications and electronics retail sectors say that the local market witnessed an increase in the volume of its imports of “iPhone 14” phones by the end of 2022, and the more than 20,000 devices contributed to an increase in the supply of these devices in the market compared to demand rates.

The sources pointed out that what supports the amazing promotions and discounts in the market is the entry of the “Hong Kong” version into the country, whose phone is characterized by dual support for the “SIM” chip.

It stated that some of the “Iphone14” models had prices of up to 360 dinars, such as the iPhone 14 Plus with a capacity of 256 GB, which fell to 290 dinars. The most requested category by Apple phone users, which is the Pro category, witnessed a drop in prices for most of the models and capacities of that category.

It ranged between 25 and 35 dinars, losing 5% of its value, as the price of the Pro with a capacity of 256 GB reached 430 dinars instead of 450 dinars.