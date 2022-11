The price of a barrel of Kuwaiti oil rose 1.58 dollars to reach 95.45 dollars a barrel in trading on Tuesday, compared to 93.87 dollars a barrel in trading the day before yesterday, according to the price announced by the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

In global markets, Brent crude rose $1.84 to $94.65 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.84 to $88.37, reports a local Arabic daily quoting KUNA.