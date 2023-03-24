Some cooperative societies are reportedly preventing expatriates from purchasing various products during the holy month of Ramadan, justifying this by saying large numbers of expats flock these outlets and buy everything they can lay their hands to benefit from reduced prices during Ramadan.

Commenting on these decisions, the head of the Consumer Protection Association, Mishaal Al-Manea, said preventing expatriates from entering any cooperative society and limiting citizens to shopping for products offered in its central markets is against the law, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Al-Manea explained there is absolutely no justification for the coops’ refusal to sell goods to consumers, whether citizens or residents, indicating that the Consumer Protection Law punishes these decisions.

He indicated that cooperative societies are establishments that have a commercial license from the Ministry of Commerce and Market Law. applies to them similar to other establishments.

He added, “We informed the Ministry of Commerce and the concerned authorities of the need to intervene to prevent such ill-conceived and offensive decisions.”

In the context, an official source at the National Guard Cooperative Society denied what is being circulated on social media about preventing sales to non-Kuwaiti consumers, stressing that the National Guard Cooperative Society welcomes all segments of Kuwaiti society.