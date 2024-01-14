On the occasion of your assumption of office as Amir of the State of Kuwait, I extend to you, on behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Serbia and on my own, hearty congratulations and best wishes for the successful discharge of your responsible duties.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my satisfaction with the development of all-round relations between the Republic of Serbia and the State of Kuwait so far, based on decades of friendship and mutual respect.

I am convinced that, through joint efforts in the period ahead, we will continue to contribute to the further deepening and promotion of cooperation between the Republic of Serbia and the State of Kuwait in all areas of mutual interest, while strengthening the friendly ties between our two peoples.

Along with my sincere wishes for your good health and personal happiness, please accept, Your Highness, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Aleksandar Vučić

President of Republic of Serbia