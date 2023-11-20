Sam Altman, a prominent figure in Silicon Valley, was dismissed from his role as president of OpenAI, the organization that introduced the generative artificial intelligence platform “ChatGPT” a year ago. This decision followed criticism from the board of directors, who cited a lack of “candor” on Altman’s part.

In a statement, the company’s board of directors explained that Altman’s departure resulted from a thorough review process, revealing a failure to consistently communicate openly with the board. This hindered his effectiveness in fulfilling his responsibilities, leading to a loss of confidence in his ability to manage OpenAI, reports Al-Rai daily.

Mira Moratti, OpenAI’s technical director with five years of tenure, has been appointed as interim president while the search for a permanent replacement is underway.

In response to his dismissal, the 38-year-old Sam Altman shared on the X platform, “I cherished the time spent at OpenAI. It was transformative for me personally and, I hope, globally.”

Following Altman’s departure, Greg Brockman, the Chairman of the Board and one of the company’s founders, announced his resignation on “X.” This comes after Microsoft had previously confirmed his departure from the position, with plans for him to remain a staff member.