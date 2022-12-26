President Murmu visits Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi, offers prayers ahead of Christmas and offered prayers for welfare of humanity.

She also participated in celebrations and spent time with children. According to an official release, President Murmu sent her greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of Christmas.

In a message, the President said, “I extend my heartiest greetings to all the countrymen, especially Christian brothers and sisters on the festival of Christmas. This festival is a symbol of peace and brotherhood for the entire mankind. On this day we remember the message of compassion and sacrifice given by Jesus Christ. The festival of Christmas inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness.”

Meanwhile, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also greeted the people on this occasion. “I extend my hearty greetings and good wishes to all on the pious occasion of Christmas. Jesus Christ showed us the path of love, empathy and kindness, that make our life virtuous and bring tolerance and harmony in society, which may eventually lead to lasting peace in the World,” he tweeted.

“As we celebrate Christmas with joy and piety, let us strive for a harmonious, tolerant and peaceful society,” the Vice President added.