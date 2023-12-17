His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, ​Amir of Kuwait

Your Highness,

It is with immense sadness and deep emotion that I learned of the death of your brother, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of Kuwait.

In these painful moments, I extend to Your Highness and to the members of the Al-Sabah family my sincerest condolences. I also want to join in the mourning of the Kuwaiti nation, which had very strong ties to its sovereign.

Kuwait loses a great leader, concerned about the prosperity and well-being of his people, who throughout his reign determinedly continued the work of modernizing Kuwait undertaken by Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Under his reign, Kuwait remained faithful to its traditions of dialogue and moderation, and to its desire to promote peace in the region and in the world.

At a time when it is up to Your Highness to preside over the destiny of the country, allow me to wish you every success.

I am convinced that under your reign, the special, sincere and deep relationship that unites our two countries will continue to strengthen.

Rest assured, Your Highness, that France will always be keen to preserve and strengthen the special bonds of friendship that unite it with Kuwait.

Renewing all my friendship to you, please accept, Your Highness, the expression of my highest consideration.

Emmanuel Macron

The president of the Republic of France