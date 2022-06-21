Assistant Undersecretary for Customer Services Sector at the Ministry of Electricity and Water Ahmed Al-Rashidi speaking on the issue of prepaid smart meters said the main objective of the ministry at this stage is to expand the installation of smart meters in investment and commercial sectors in all in accordance with the set plan.

In a statement to a local Arabic daily, Al-Rashidi said 120,000 meters smart meters have been installed so far in Farwaniya and Hawally governorates, and added the installation of the remaining areas that were identified after conducting a comprehensive survey is underway.

He pointed out the smart meters will solve many problems that the ministry was suffering from in the past and praised the efforts of the team.

He stressed that the ministry is keen to provide all facilities to customers through its various offices and through the ministry’s website, application, and hotline, especially those whose meters are changed to smart meters, indicating that installation operations continue after all customer data is updated within the ministry.

Al-Rashidi indicated that after the completion of the project of installing smart meters in the country, and converting them into prepaid meters, the ministry will make a major move, especially in “rationalization of consumption”, where customers can monitor their consumption and work to rationalize it, in addition to not accumulating bills on customers, which increases the collection process. services provided by the Ministry.