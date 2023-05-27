Under the supervision of the Vice President of the Prevention Sector, of the Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD) Major General Khaled Abdullah Fahd, with the inspection teams continued Friday morning inspection of a number of projects which are under construction and warehousing facilities to measure and reduce fire risks and ensure that temporary extinguishing systems conforming to safety and fire prevention requirements are in place to ptotect lives and property.

The campaign came as a complement to the proactive preventive campaigns carried out by the DGFD on projects under construction in various governorates.

The Director of the Government Projects Department, Brigadier General Hassan Al-Nama, and the Director of the Protection Department of the Capital Governorate, Brigadier Raed Al-Ateeqi, participated in the campaign.