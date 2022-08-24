The Public-Private Partnership Projects Authority has signed a contract to provide consultancy services for the Al-Dabdaba project for electric power generation and the Shaqaya project for renewable energies – Phase III, with the Ernst & Young Consulting consortium, after obtaining approvals from the regulatory authorities, in cooperation with the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Energy and the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research.

Informed sources in the authority told a local Arabic daily that by appointing the consultant, the authority has set its foot on the right path to implement this vital project, which is expected to produce in its two phases between 3,000 and 3,500 megawatts, indicating that “the duration of the consultant’s work is expected to take three years and five months, from the closing date for the tender.

The sources explained that the rehabilitation of investors for the project will begin according to the project schedule after the completion of the approval of the feasibility study, saying the authority and the Ministry of Electricity are keen to implement the project according to its schedule without delay due to the urgent need of the Ministry to raise its production capacity of electricity, especially in light of the failure to introduce large projects to produce electricity, except for a few sporadic small projects.

The authority stated, “the winning consultant alliance will undertake the preparation and completion of feasibility studies for the project and the work related to the offering stages, which include, but are not limited to, preparing qualification documents and procedures for qualifying investors, preparing project tender documents, supervising the technical, financial, legal and environmental aspects of the project, and coordinating with investors in accordance with the provisions of Law 39 of 2010 regarding the establishment of Kuwaiti shareholding companies that undertake the construction and implementation of electric power and water desalination plants in Kuwait, its amendments and its executive regulations as per Law No. 116 of 2014 of partnership between the public and private sectors and its executive regulations and other legislation related to business commission”.

The sources pointed out that the project will provide the country’s increasing needs of electrical energy, which will enhance the existing network, and is an implementation of the lofty desire of the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad, God willing, to produce 15 percent of the State of Kuwait’s need for energy from various sources by 2030.

On the other hand, the authority extended the deadline for the final delivery of investor qualification requests for the projects of Al-Zour North Station (second and third phases) and Al-Khairan Station (first phase) until September 6.