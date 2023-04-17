With every passing day, the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area is posing health risks, with the continued deterioration of the service situation, most notably the poor sanitation services and the accompanying health risks, the transmission of infectious diseases, environmental damage and the spread of epidemics and viruses.

With the constant overflow of sewage in most of the streets the health of the general public is at risk since sewage water contains an excessive concentration of some organic elements found in human waste that causes some serious diseases.

In this context, the Al-Rai monitored the image of some sewage overflow in the area, and as it is said that “a picture is more eloquent than 1,000 words”, residents of some of the area’s streets groan due to unpleasant odors that are harmful to health, in light of the blockage of sewage and its inability to absorb the surplus of this water, with the high population density that the region suffers from, as inhaling these odors leads to many diseases, such as intestinal infections, asthma, coughing, and the transmission of bacterial and viral infections, especially since sewage water contains chemical compounds that releases of gases full of toxins.

The persistent problem, according to what the specialists confirm, is a source of potential health risks, in light of the resulting spread of insects and microorganisms that may cause the emergence of potential epidemic diseases, such as cholera, dysentery, typhoid, and other infectious diseases, with dire consequences since harm is not limited to the residents of the region, but its negative impact can extend to all members of society.

Some of the residents of the region indicate that the mixing of green turbid water with garbage is a common sight in most of the streets of the region, stressing that “this is considered an uncivilized matter that is inconsistent with the capabilities of the state, especially when it comes to potential health risks that threaten the health public, especially since the region is close to vital areas such as Al-Shaddiyah University and Jaber Stadium, in addition to being the largest population of expatriate workers working in various state facilities, whether governmental or private.

The residents believe that there are 4 main reasons for the problem, represented by the high population density, and the consequent inability of the sewage network to bear the excess water, in addition to neglecting the maintenance of the sewage network and the absence of oversight, considering that some streets in the area are completely outside the scope of maintenance.