There is a government tendency to re-study postal service fees and charges in Kuwait, as they have not changed for about 36 years.

A local Arabic daily said the aim is to apply appropriate costs for the services that have been provided.

According to a report, the Audit Bureau stressed on the need to review the prices of postal services, which have not changed since 1986, and to adjust them in accordance with the law regarding the organization of postal work in a manner commensurate with the level of service cost according to current changes, while achieving a profit margin that enables the postal sector to maintain the equipment and modern technology that is reliable in operation to improve the level of service and also to review the appropriate penalties and fines for violators of the law.