The management of the international airport outlet at the General Department of Ports Security held a protest on Sunday morning against the changes in the work shifts into six working days and two rest days, an Arabic paper reported. It was noted that the previous work schedules were three working days and two rest days.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Acting Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, greenlighted the extra work hours for airport security inspectors and was met with objections from employees who demanded recognition of their rights. The protest was reported to be a message to the MoI to look into the abuse of workers’ rights and the change in the nature of their duties without prior official statement or instructions from the Civil Service Commission.