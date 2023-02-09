A new study has found an association between one of the most popular vitamins and a lower risk of diabetes. The published on Tuesday, confirmed that clinical trials in people who took higher amounts of ‘vitamin D’ were associated with a 15 percent lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes in adults with prediabetes.

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that is available or added to some foods as a dietary supplement, or produced by the body when sunlight hits the skin, reports Al-Rai daily.

Through the study, the researchers showed that “vitamin D” is associated with many functions in the body, including its role in insulin secretion and glucose metabolism, and confirmed the existence of a relationship between a low level of “vitamin D” in the blood and an increased risk of diabetes.

Over a follow-up period of about three years, the researchers found the incidence of new-onset diabetes in 22.7 percent of adults who received vitamin D and in 25 percent of those who received a placebo.

According to the researchers, extrapolating their findings to more than 374 million adults worldwide with prediabetes indicates that inexpensive vitamin D supplements could delay the development of diabetes in more than 10 million people, according to ScitechDaily.

In the same context, researchers from University College Dublin and the Food Safety Authority in Ireland warned that previous data showed harmful effects as a result of consuming large amounts of vitamin D.

The scientists stressed that the professional associations that promote treatment in “vitamin D” are obligated to warn doctors of taking the required “vitamin D” and its safe limits, and advise that this treatment in a very high dose may prevent type 2 diabetes in some patients but it may cause harm to others.