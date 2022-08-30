The police forces encircled the entire Salmiya area in a surprise security campaign launched by the Ministry of Interior, blocking all entrances and exits with on-the-spot checkpoints to apprehend violators, fugitives and reckless drivers.

The campaign was headed by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Lieutenant-General Anwar Al-Barjas, Undersecretary of Traffic and Operations Sector Major General Jamal Al-Sayegh, and Undersecretary of Public Security Sector Major General Abdullah Al-Rajeeb.