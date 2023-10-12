The Criminal Security Sector of General Department of Narcotics Control, conducted a raid yesterday on one of the largest illegal liquor manufacturing facilities in the country in Bar Rahiya. During the raid, authorities discovered a makeshift “pool” filled with locally produced liquor stored in plastic and glass bottles, which was promptly confiscated.

Inside the den, significant quantities of alcohol were found, some ready for distribution in the local market, while others were in the process of being bottled. Additionally, a substantial amount of manufacturing equipment and tools was seized, reports Al-Anba daily.

According to a security source, the individuals apprehended included two bedoun and three Bangladeshis.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior emphasized their ongoing efforts to uphold security, stability, and compliance with the law.