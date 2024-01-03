The Jahra police are looking for an unidentified person, who is wanted by law in a hit-and-run incident.

A reliable security source told Al-Anba daily the suspect is expected to be arrested soon, since all the details pertaining to the vehicle involved have been gathered by the security authorities.

A hit-and-run report has been filed at the Al-Qashaniya police station following the incident two days ago when police received a report about reckless behavior and police responded by closing the road for safety reasons, but the driver of a vehicle collided with the patrol, reversed the vehicle, hit the first lieutenant, and fled the scene.

The injured officer was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR