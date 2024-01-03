The Jahra police are looking for an unidentified person, who is wanted by law in a hit-and-run incident.

A reliable security source told Al-Anba daily the suspect is expected to be arrested soon, since all the details pertaining to the vehicle involved have been gathered by the security authorities.

A hit-and-run report has been filed at the Al-Qashaniya police station following the incident two days ago when police received a report about reckless behavior and police responded by closing the road for safety reasons, but the driver of a vehicle collided with the patrol, reversed the vehicle, hit the first lieutenant, and fled the scene.

The injured officer was hospitalized with minor injuries.