Personnel from the Criminal Investigations Department are looking for three men who allegedly attempted to attack an employee of a cooperative society in the Farwaniya Governorate and fled the scene.

A security source told Al-Anba after a report was received by the Operations Department of the Ministry of Interior, securitymen were rushed to the trouble spot, but did not find anyone.

The daily added, the CID men are looking at the CCTV footage to nab the suspects.