Police are looking for an unidentified drug peddler, who allegedly escaped leaving behind a bag containing 1,587 narcotic pills.

Security sources told Al-Anba daily the man was chased by the Jahra Police on the Salmi Highway, but the suspect managed to escape.

This happened when one of the Jahra police patrols suspected the motorist driving a four-wheel drive. The man was reportedly driving at what the security authorities called ‘insane speed’.

After asking the driver to stop, he stepped on the gas pedal and escaped throwing the bag out of the window.

The plate number of the car has been circulated to all police patrols and the Directorate-General for Drugs Control personnel.