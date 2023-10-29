The Ministry of Interior has opened an investigation into how a Gulf national who had previously been deported following the completion of a prison sentence, and despite the presence of a biometric fingerprint, was able to enter the country.

Meanwhile, a security source said that the accused was arrested during an inspection campaign in the Nahda area and was detained in preparation for his deportation again after learning how he entered the country most likely illegally, or referring him to the prosecution for entering the country illegally, reports Al-Anba daily.

According to a security source, a checkpoint in Al-Nahda arrested a Gulf man who showed signs of confusion, and upon inquiring about him, it was found that he was present inside the country and was deported in implementation of a judicial ruling that included deportation, after serving 3 years behind bars.

The source stated that the accused refused to cooperate with the security personnel when asked about how he entered, suggesting that there was collusion on the part of an employee at a land port, which enabled him to return after his deportation.