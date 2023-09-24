Police Helicopters Successfully Rescue Kuwaiti Citizens Stuck in Doha Sea “Mud” In a daring rescue operation, police helicopters were able to rescue two Kuwaiti citizens who were stuck with their cruiser in the “mud” of the Doha Sea.

The marine rescue and ambulance were unable to reach the stranded individuals, leading the police to take matters into their own hands. According to a security source who spoke with Al-Rai, the two young men got off their cruiser in an attempt to escape from the Coast Guard after entering a prohibited area.

They soon found themselves stuck in mud half a kilometer from the beach. Fortunately, the Helicopter Aviation Department at the Ministry of Interior received a report about the stranded men and quickly dispatched police helicopters to rescue them. After a successful rescue operation, the two individuals were safely transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.